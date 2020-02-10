Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Has $63.21 Million Holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,014,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,040 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 2.17% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $63,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 256,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,059,000 after acquiring an additional 14,801 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 111.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after buying an additional 35,522 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 438.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 221,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,015,000 after buying an additional 180,358 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,808,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,354,000 after buying an additional 48,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $249,000. 99.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 5,518 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $331,355.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 5,014 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.18, for a total value of $311,770.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,253,051.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,253 shares of company stock worth $4,778,204 in the last three months. 2.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AMN shares. Benchmark raised their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine lowered AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Sidoti raised their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.60.

Shares of NYSE:AMN traded up $0.55 during trading on Monday, hitting $70.30. 279,905 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,867. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.04 and a 1-year high of $70.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. The company offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a shorter-term staffing solution under the NurseChoice brand; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work or on as-needed basis under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

