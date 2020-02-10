Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Has $73.87 Million Stock Position in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 41.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 208,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 61,325 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned 0.20% of Roper Technologies worth $73,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,935,000 after buying an additional 3,843 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,506,000 after buying an additional 2,744 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 21,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,564,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $385.44. 303,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 448,788. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Roper Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $299.28 and a twelve month high of $393.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $369.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $356.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.12.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.05. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 32.94%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies Inc will post 13.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th were paid a dividend of $0.512 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 8th. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 15.71%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $368.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Stephens set a $386.00 target price on Roper Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective (up from $375.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $389.50.

In other Roper Technologies news, VP Jason Conley sold 2,500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.46, for a total transaction of $881,150.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,070 shares in the company, valued at $7,778,792.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.33, for a total value of $180,165.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,580 shares in the company, valued at $3,091,631.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,439,435. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

