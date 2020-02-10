Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Has $82.42 Million Holdings in Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. reduced its position in Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 25.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,154,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,727,020 shares during the period. Virtu Financial comprises about 1.0% of Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 2.70% of Virtu Financial worth $82,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VIRT. Barclays PLC increased its position in Virtu Financial by 527.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 403,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,598,000 after purchasing an additional 339,046 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,641,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 550,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,998,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,723,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 726,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,889,000 after acquiring an additional 85,337 shares during the last quarter. 66.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

VIRT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lowered Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $17.75 to $15.50 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup set a $18.00 price objective on Virtu Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.81.

NASDAQ:VIRT traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.82. 847,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,268,084. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.44. Virtu Financial Inc has a 12 month low of $14.94 and a 12 month high of $26.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of -0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.