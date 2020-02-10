Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Has $89.26 Million Stock Position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,490,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 19,190 shares during the period. Knight-Swift Transportation accounts for approximately 1.1% of Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 1.46% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $89,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 159,991 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,734,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 22,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 84,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 36,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KNX stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $38.05. 1,755,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,902,031. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.82. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc has a one year low of $27.03 and a one year high of $39.50.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is currently 11.06%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KNX shares. Cowen reduced their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

