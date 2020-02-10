Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Increases Position in Cushman & Wakefield PLC (NYSE:CWK)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Cushman & Wakefield PLC (NYSE:CWK) by 24.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,028,085 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 594,975 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned about 1.38% of Cushman & Wakefield worth $61,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 0.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 127,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 27.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 0.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 37.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 159,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CWK shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Cushman & Wakefield has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.67.

Cushman & Wakefield stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 244,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,349. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -178.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.74. Cushman & Wakefield PLC has a 12 month low of $15.69 and a 12 month high of $20.80.

In other news, insider Duncan Palmer sold 6,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $128,468.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO W Brett White sold 84,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total transaction of $1,538,137.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 936,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,033,078.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,452,766 shares of company stock valued at $81,010,651 over the last three months. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cushman & Wakefield plc provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers integrated facilities management, project and development, portfolio administration, transaction management, and strategic consulting services; property management services, including client accounting, engineering and operations, lease compliance administration, project and development, and sustainability services; and janitorial, maintenance, critical environment management, landscaping, and office services.

