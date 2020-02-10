Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Increases Stake in PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 591,339 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 67,925 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.93% of PRA Health Sciences worth $65,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PRAH. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 27,132.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,002,978 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $99,526,000 after buying an additional 999,295 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences during the third quarter valued at about $61,706,000. Redmile Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences during the third quarter valued at about $39,236,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 66.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 760,496 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $75,464,000 after purchasing an additional 303,514 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in PRA Health Sciences in the third quarter worth about $21,317,000. Institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Get PRA Health Sciences alerts:

PRAH traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $106.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 419,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,480. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. PRA Health Sciences Inc has a 1 year low of $85.00 and a 1 year high of $115.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.74 and its 200-day moving average is $102.45.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PRAH shares. BidaskClub cut shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.40.

PRA Health Sciences Profile

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.