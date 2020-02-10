Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Increases Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 796,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,170 shares during the period. Texas Instruments accounts for about 1.3% of Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 0.09% of Texas Instruments worth $102,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 890.9% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 766.7% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 616.2% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments stock traded down $3.82 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $128.70. 4,331,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,162,428. The company has a market capitalization of $120.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.02. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $101.57 and a 1 year high of $135.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 4.34.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.61% and a net margin of 34.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.70%.

A number of research firms have commented on TXN. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Nomura raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Mizuho raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Charter Equity downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.41.

In other Texas Instruments news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 135,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.57, for a total value of $17,221,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 728,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,965,106.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,002 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.29, for a total value of $1,343,168.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,153,052.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 663,053 shares of company stock valued at $84,242,237. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

See Also: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.