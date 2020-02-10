Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Lowers Holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. trimmed its position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 874,405 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,215 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 0.08% of QUALCOMM worth $77,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBT Bank N A NY increased its position in QUALCOMM by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 39,107 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,450,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in QUALCOMM by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,899,681 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $255,839,000 after purchasing an additional 86,900 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in QUALCOMM by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 13,234 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Capital LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 6,914 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 64,176 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on QCOM shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Citigroup upgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $89.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $1.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $88.60. 7,460,210 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,127,690. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.76. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.38 and a 12-month high of $96.17. The firm has a market cap of $99.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.92.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 87.32%.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total transaction of $270,033.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,036. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.07, for a total value of $1,276,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,832 shares in the company, valued at $1,942,318.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,458 shares of company stock valued at $9,349,683 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

