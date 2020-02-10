Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Purchases 101,112 Shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,378,097 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,112 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned about 2.47% of First Merchants worth $57,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Merchants by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,526,296 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,442,000 after acquiring an additional 76,888 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Merchants by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 918,533 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,512,000 after purchasing an additional 172,353 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in First Merchants by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 672,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,986,000 after purchasing an additional 6,052 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp increased its holdings in First Merchants by 166.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 665,926 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,061,000 after purchasing an additional 416,019 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Partners GP LP purchased a new position in First Merchants during the 3rd quarter valued at about $21,324,000. 70.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FRME stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $41.48. 182,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,643. First Merchants Co. has a 1 year low of $33.00 and a 1 year high of $42.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.08.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. First Merchants had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 29.79%. The firm had revenue of $121.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.20 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Merchants Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.06%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Merchants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. BidaskClub downgraded First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine downgraded First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on First Merchants from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

In other First Merchants news, insider Jeffrey B. Lorentson sold 4,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total transaction of $205,554.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael J. Stewart sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total value of $92,227.50. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as rents safe deposit facilities.

