Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Purchases 19,085 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 625,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,085 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 1.59% of Landstar System worth $71,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 8.5% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 309,008 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,788,000 after purchasing an additional 24,309 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Landstar System by 9.3% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 113,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,801,000 after acquiring an additional 9,713 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Landstar System by 2.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 22,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Landstar System by 4.6% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Landstar System during the third quarter worth about $417,000.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LSTR. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Landstar System in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Landstar System in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Landstar System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Landstar System from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Stephens set a $129.00 target price on Landstar System and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Landstar System has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.74.

LSTR traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $113.96. 200,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,068. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $113.72 and its 200-day moving average is $112.34. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 1.80. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.97 and a 12 month high of $120.23.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $994.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.93 million. Landstar System had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 5.58%. Landstar System’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.94%.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

