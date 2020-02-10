Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Purchases 20,315 Shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,014,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,315 shares during the period. Citigroup accounts for approximately 1.0% of Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $81,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in C. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Citigroup by 6.7% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,013,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,281,000 after purchasing an additional 251,927 shares during the period. First Long Island Investors LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 111,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,696,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Citigroup by 132.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 24,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 13,868 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in Citigroup by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT grew its holdings in Citigroup by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT now owns 44,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

C has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Citigroup from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Citigroup from $77.50 to $84.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Citigroup from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Citigroup has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.61.

Shares of C stock traded down $0.28 on Monday, reaching $78.69. 8,341,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,508,077. The company has a market cap of $171.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.98 and a 200-day moving average of $72.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Citigroup Inc has a one year low of $60.05 and a one year high of $83.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $18.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 26.91%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Recommended Story: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.