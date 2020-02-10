Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Purchases 43,665 Shares of Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,731,705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,665 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 0.36% of Vistra Energy worth $39,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Vistra Energy by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,586,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686,266 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vistra Energy by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,375,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,542,000 after acquiring an additional 858,420 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Vistra Energy by 178.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,489,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234,669 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in Vistra Energy by 219.6% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,400,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,897,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd grew its position in Vistra Energy by 1,170.1% during the 4th quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 3,107,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,777,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863,074 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Brookfield Asset Management In sold 20,801,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $501,107,436.39. 14.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VST traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $22.27. 2,755,357 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,175,354. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.05. Vistra Energy Corp has a 12 month low of $21.33 and a 12 month high of $27.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.48.

VST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Vistra Energy in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Bank of America upgraded Vistra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vistra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.44.

Vistra Energy Company Profile

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.

