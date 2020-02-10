Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Purchases 579,040 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) by 28.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,611,415 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 579,040 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned 0.58% of Wheaton Precious Metals worth $77,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 8,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 76,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

NYSE WPM traded down $0.53 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.54. 1,854,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,913,976. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.67. The firm has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 726.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.36 and a beta of -0.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.73. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp has a 12-month low of $19.73 and a 12-month high of $30.90.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The business had revenue of $223.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.93 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Research analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WPM shares. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Wheaton Precious Metals Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.