Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Reduces Stake in Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lowered its position in Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 867,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,750 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 1.87% of Franklin Electric worth $49,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Franklin Electric by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 365,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,942,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Franklin Electric by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 15,218 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Franklin Electric by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 320,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,378,000 after purchasing an additional 82,113 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in Franklin Electric by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Franklin Electric by 265.2% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. 76.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Franklin Electric stock traded down $1.08 on Monday, hitting $59.83. 103,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231,632. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Franklin Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $42.87 and a 52 week high of $61.15. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.22 and a beta of 1.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. This is an increase from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is currently 27.43%.

In other news, insider Jay J. Walsh sold 1,936 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.69, for a total transaction of $109,751.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $915,486.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Steven William Aikman sold 1,079 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total transaction of $61,686.43. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,688.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FELE. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Franklin Electric in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Franklin Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

