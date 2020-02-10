Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Reduces Stock Holdings in Spire Inc (NYSE:SR)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. reduced its holdings in Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 782,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 23,150 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned about 1.53% of Spire worth $65,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SR. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spire in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Spire by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spire in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Spire in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Spire during the fourth quarter worth $234,000. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Spire in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Spire in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. FIX assumed coverage on shares of Spire in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Spire from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Spire in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.50.

Shares of Spire stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $86.16. 237,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,059. Spire Inc has a 1 year low of $74.34 and a 1 year high of $88.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. Spire had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $566.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Spire Inc will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.6225 per share. This is a positive change from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.76%.

Spire Profile

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

