Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Sells 26,330 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,388,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,330 shares during the quarter. Dollar Tree comprises about 1.6% of Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 0.59% of Dollar Tree worth $130,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ocean Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 2.5% during the third quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,915,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

In other news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $89.49 per share, with a total value of $89,490.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,978,981.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dollar Tree stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $87.18. 1,201,470 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,091,836. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.37 and a 1 year high of $119.71. The company has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 20.85% and a negative net margin of 6.82%. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

DLTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.91.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

See Also: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.