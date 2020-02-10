Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Sells 39,730 Shares of Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,320,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 39,730 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 2.48% of Brady worth $75,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Brady during the 2nd quarter worth $306,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brady during the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Brady by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 123,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,526,000 after acquiring an additional 14,849 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brady by 195.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 14,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brady by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 16,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. 79.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BRC shares. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Brady from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Brady from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brady from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $54.33.

Brady stock traded down $1.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $54.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,502. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.34. Brady Corp has a 12 month low of $44.13 and a 12 month high of $59.11.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.67 million. Brady had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brady Corp will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a $0.218 dividend. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.37%.

In other Brady news, VP Thomas J. Felmer sold 1,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $102,486.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,704. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank W. Harris sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total transaction of $57,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,554,656.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,979 shares of company stock valued at $1,837,534 over the last three months. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

