Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Sells 63,110 Shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 261,566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 63,110 shares during the period. Sherwin-Williams makes up about 1.9% of Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 0.28% of Sherwin-Williams worth $152,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SHW. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 279 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 639 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 428 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

In other news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 14,734 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.92, for a total value of $8,500,339.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,107,350.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $572.28. The stock had a trading volume of 506,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,685. The company has a 50-day moving average of $579.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $556.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The company has a market cap of $52.85 billion, a PE ratio of 34.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.29. Sherwin-Williams Co has a fifty-two week low of $410.35 and a fifty-two week high of $599.95.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.40 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 51.35%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.54 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 23.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SHW. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $620.00 to $615.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Sherwin-Williams to $575.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI began coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $584.52.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.