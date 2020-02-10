Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Sells 6,890 Shares of Brink’s (NYSE:BCO)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lowered its position in shares of Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 967,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,890 shares during the quarter. Brink’s accounts for approximately 1.1% of Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned 1.93% of Brink’s worth $87,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Brink’s by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,454,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Brink’s by 971.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 15,495 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Brink’s by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 24,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,025,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brink’s by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,680,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $461,116,000 after buying an additional 68,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Brink’s by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 136,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,333,000 after buying an additional 40,514 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have commented on BCO. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Brink’s in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brink’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Buckingham Research raised their price target on shares of Brink’s from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brink’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Brink’s in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Shares of BCO stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $81.96. 436,335 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,142. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.92. Brink’s has a 52-week low of $71.52 and a 52-week high of $97.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.02 and a beta of 1.52.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.07). Brink’s had a return on equity of 100.74% and a net margin of 0.77%. The company had revenue of $935.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $953.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brink’s will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Brink’s’s payout ratio is currently 15.42%.

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers cash-in-transit services, including armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance; and network infrastructure services.

