Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Sells 83,370 Shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. cut its holdings in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 389,834 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 83,370 shares during the period. Raytheon accounts for 1.1% of Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned 0.14% of Raytheon worth $85,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hendley & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Raytheon by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 24,195 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares in the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Raytheon by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,522 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Tower Bridge Advisors increased its stake in shares of Raytheon by 187.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 8,064 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 5,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Omnia Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Raytheon by 119.5% in the fourth quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Raytheon news, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.48, for a total transaction of $107,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,376 shares in the company, valued at $942,940.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hadley sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total transaction of $440,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

RTN traded up $2.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $230.61. 2,770,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,890,787. The company has a market cap of $64.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.28. Raytheon has a 1 year low of $169.64 and a 1 year high of $233.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8 billion. Raytheon had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 27.22%. Raytheon’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Raytheon will post 12.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th were paid a dividend of $0.9425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $3.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Raytheon’s payout ratio is 31.63%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RTN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Raytheon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Raytheon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.57.

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

