Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Takes Position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,617,125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $58,545,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 0.86% of Old Republic International as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Old Republic International by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,466,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $748,972,000 after acquiring an additional 612,203 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Old Republic International by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,183,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $161,978,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807,051 shares in the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Old Republic International by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 3,224,391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $72,130,000 after acquiring an additional 13,904 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Old Republic International by 351.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,375,765 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its stake in Old Republic International by 316.6% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,215,297 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,645,000 after acquiring an additional 923,589 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Old Republic International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th.

Shares of NYSE:ORI traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.04. 1,238,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,664,207. The stock has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.72. Old Republic International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.40 and a fifty-two week high of $24.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 14.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Old Republic International Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

