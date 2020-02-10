Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Trims Stake in Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 688,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 39,213 shares during the quarter. Cabot Microelectronics comprises 1.2% of Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 2.36% of Cabot Microelectronics worth $99,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cabot Microelectronics in the fourth quarter worth about $93,083,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Cabot Microelectronics by 32.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 332,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,189,000 after purchasing an additional 82,081 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Cabot Microelectronics by 49.3% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 145,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,580,000 after purchasing an additional 48,131 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new stake in Cabot Microelectronics in the fourth quarter worth about $5,469,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management purchased a new stake in Cabot Microelectronics in the fourth quarter worth about $5,358,000. Institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

CCMP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $163.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Cabot Microelectronics from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Buckingham Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Cabot Microelectronics in a research note on Monday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Cabot Microelectronics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.33.

In other news, VP Jeffrey Michael Dysard sold 10,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.80, for a total value of $1,356,353.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,274 shares in the company, valued at $958,713.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CCMP traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $161.38. The stock had a trading volume of 266,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,781. The business’s 50 day moving average is $149.60 and its 200-day moving average is $138.28. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.76 and a beta of 1.36. Cabot Microelectronics Co. has a 52 week low of $96.28 and a 52 week high of $166.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $283.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.60 million. Cabot Microelectronics had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 19.66%. As a group, analysts expect that Cabot Microelectronics Co. will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Cabot Microelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

About Cabot Microelectronics

Cabot Microelectronics Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. The firm offers chemical mechanical planarization slurries for polishing many of the conducting, insulating and isolating materials used in integrated circuit devices, and for polishing the disk substrates and magnetic heads used in hard disk drives.

