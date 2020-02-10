Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Bought by Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,682 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $2,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VEEV. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 16.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,770,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,421,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231,904 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the third quarter worth $23,955,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth $6,862,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 1,524.7% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 133,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,797,000 after buying an additional 125,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,108,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,451,000 after buying an additional 112,579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Veeva Systems news, SVP Frederic Lequient sold 1,516 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.42, for a total value of $212,876.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,707.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 4,026 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.87, for a total transaction of $599,350.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,823,617.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,900 shares of company stock valued at $4,621,630. 14.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Veeva Systems stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $151.93. 23,037 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,085,195. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a current ratio of 5.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.62. Veeva Systems Inc has a 52-week low of $110.23 and a 52-week high of $176.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.44, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.23.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.19. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 29.86% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The firm had revenue of $280.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VEEV. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, November 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Veeva Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $187.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Monday, November 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veeva Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.12.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

