Velas (VLX) Hits Market Cap of $25.61 Million

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. One Velas coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0193 or 0.00000197 BTC on popular exchanges. Velas has a total market cap of $25.61 million and $1.86 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Velas has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,056,230,847 coins and its circulating supply is 1,325,148,257 coins. Velas’ official message board is www.velas.com/news.html. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official website is www.velas.com.

Velas Coin Trading

