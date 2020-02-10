Veoneer Inc Forecasted to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of ($1.17) Per Share (NYSE:VNE)

Veoneer Inc (NYSE:VNE) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Veoneer in a research note issued on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.17) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($1.02). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Veoneer’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($1.15) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($3.88) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($2.54) EPS.

Get Veoneer alerts:

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by $0.24. Veoneer had a negative return on equity of 26.12% and a negative net margin of 26.25%. The business had revenue of $456.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.61 million.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on VNE. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Veoneer in a research note on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veoneer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Veoneer in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Veoneer from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Veoneer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

Shares of VNE opened at $14.58 on Monday. Veoneer has a 52-week low of $12.98 and a 52-week high of $31.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 3.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VNE. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Veoneer during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Veoneer during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Veoneer by 19,195.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,031 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veoneer during the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Veoneer by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the period. 28.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Veoneer

Veoneer, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automotive safety electronic products in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Electronics and Brake Systems. The company provides automotive radars, night driving assist systems, positioning systems, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), night vision systems, brake control systems, electronic control units, active safety sensors, and controllers; mono-and stereo-vision cameras; and passive safety electronics, such as airbag control units and crash sensors.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Veoneer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veoneer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.