Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) Lifted to Hold at Deutsche Bank

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) was upgraded by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports.

VNE has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Veoneer in a research note on Sunday. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Veoneer in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Veoneer from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veoneer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.75.

Get Veoneer alerts:

VNE stock opened at $14.58 on Monday. Veoneer has a fifty-two week low of $12.98 and a fifty-two week high of $31.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.46 and a 200-day moving average of $15.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 3.05.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.24. Veoneer had a negative return on equity of 26.12% and a negative net margin of 26.25%. The business had revenue of $456.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.61 million. Equities analysts predict that Veoneer will post -3.93 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Veoneer in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Veoneer in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Veoneer by 19,195.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,031 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Veoneer by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veoneer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $195,000. 28.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Veoneer

Veoneer, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automotive safety electronic products in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Electronics and Brake Systems. The company provides automotive radars, night driving assist systems, positioning systems, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), night vision systems, brake control systems, electronic control units, active safety sensors, and controllers; mono-and stereo-vision cameras; and passive safety electronics, such as airbag control units and crash sensors.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Veoneer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veoneer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.