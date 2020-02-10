Vereit (NYSE:VER) Downgraded by Capital One Financial to Equal Weight

Vereit (NYSE:VER) was downgraded by research analysts at Capital One Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

VER has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Vereit in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded Vereit from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.06.

Shares of VER stock traded up $0.08 on Monday, reaching $9.88. 3,767,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,376,511. The stock has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of -22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.53. Vereit has a one year low of $7.78 and a one year high of $10.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.57.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Vereit by 5.2% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 272,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 13,383 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Vereit by 1.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,056,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,337,000 after acquiring an additional 16,968 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vereit by 8.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 187,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 14,532 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii acquired a new position in Vereit in the third quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Vereit in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,970,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Vereit Company Profile

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

