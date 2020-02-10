Verge One Day Trading Volume Reaches $3.91 Million (XVG)

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. Over the last week, Verge has traded up 15.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for $0.0049 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Bittrex, CoinExchange and TradeOgre. Verge has a market cap of $78.98 million and approximately $3.91 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.04 or 0.00750245 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010099 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001120 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00007463 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00035076 BTC.

Verge Profile

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 15th, 2016. Verge’s total supply is 16,173,217,159 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Verge

Verge can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, YoBit, Trade Satoshi, Graviex, Crex24, Bittrex, BiteBTC, TradeOgre, CoinExchange, Upbit, Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia, Binance, Sistemkoin, SouthXchange, Coindeal, LiteBit.eu, Bitbns, Bitfinex, CryptoBridge, Huobi and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

