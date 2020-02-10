VeriME Tops One Day Trading Volume of $30.00 (VME)

VeriME (CURRENCY:VME) traded 15.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 10th. In the last week, VeriME has traded 64.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. VeriME has a market cap of $25,671.00 and approximately $30.00 worth of VeriME was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VeriME token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, CoinBene and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00048363 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $567.55 or 0.05800691 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 45.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00059292 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005142 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00025283 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00128426 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003868 BTC.

About VeriME

VME is a token. Its launch date was January 10th, 2018. VeriME’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,048,389 tokens. The official message board for VeriME is medium.com/verime. VeriME’s official Twitter account is @VeriME_mobi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for VeriME is /r/Verime. The official website for VeriME is www.verime.mobi/home.

VeriME Token Trading

VeriME can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriME directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriME should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VeriME using one of the exchanges listed above.

