VeriumReserve Market Capitalization Achieves $356,907.00 (VRM)

VeriumReserve (CURRENCY:VRM) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 10th. VeriumReserve has a market capitalization of $356,907.00 and $1,408.00 worth of VeriumReserve was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VeriumReserve coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00001400 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, Livecoin, Bittrex and CryptoBridge. During the last seven days, VeriumReserve has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get VeriumReserve alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.89 or 0.00750259 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010117 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00047738 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001102 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000045 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00066167 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00007649 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 37.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005083 BTC.

VeriumReserve Profile

VRM is a PoWT coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 16th, 2016. VeriumReserve’s total supply is 2,588,442 coins. VeriumReserve’s official Twitter account is @VeriumReserve and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for VeriumReserve is www.vericoin.info/veriumlaunch.html.

Buying and Selling VeriumReserve

VeriumReserve can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittrex, Livecoin and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriumReserve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriumReserve should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VeriumReserve using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VeriumReserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VeriumReserve and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.