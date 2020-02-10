Vertcoin (VTC) Trading Down 8.2% Over Last Week

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $18.81 million and approximately $635,784.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00003597 BTC on popular exchanges including SouthXchange, Trade By Trade, Poloniex and QBTC. In the last week, Vertcoin has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Vertcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9,780.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $220.79 or 0.02254533 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $446.53 or 0.04559569 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.33 or 0.00748730 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $83.98 or 0.00857549 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00119996 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010199 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00026811 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.41 or 0.00708771 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

VTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 8th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 53,387,322 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

Vertcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinroom, SouthXchange, Upbit, YoBit, LiteBit.eu, CryptoBridge, Bittylicious, Trade By Trade, Bittrex, Bitsane, Poloniex, QBTC, CoinEgg and Bleutrade. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vertcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vertcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.