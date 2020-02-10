VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Societe Generale

VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) was downgraded by equities researchers at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

VWDRY has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Get VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR alerts:

Shares of VWDRY stock opened at $34.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.33. VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR has a 52 week low of $23.99 and a 52 week high of $35.57.

VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter. VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 20.87%. Analysts forecast that VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR Company Profile

Vestas Wind Systems A/S designs, manufactures, installs, and services wind turbines worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment sells wind power plants, wind turbines, etc. The Service segment engages in the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.