Viacoin Trading 15.2% Higher This Week (VIA)

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. During the last seven days, Viacoin has traded 15.2% higher against the US dollar. Viacoin has a total market cap of $5.41 million and approximately $190,936.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Viacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00002392 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinroom, YoBit, LiteBit.eu and Bittrex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $73.28 or 0.00748950 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010213 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001108 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000050 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00007484 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Viacoin Profile

Viacoin (VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 18th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,164,118 coins. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org.

Viacoin Coin Trading

Viacoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Upbit, Poloniex, Bittrex, Coinroom, OOOBTC, LiteBit.eu and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Viacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

