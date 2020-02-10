Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.89.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VIAB. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Viacom from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Viacom in a report on Monday, November 18th. Moffett Nathanson set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Viacom and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Viacom from $33.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Viacom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th.

NASDAQ:VIAB opened at $24.22 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.22 and its 200-day moving average is $24.74. Viacom has a 52-week low of $20.93 and a 52-week high of $31.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.37.

Viacom (NASDAQ:VIAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Viacom had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Viacom will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Viacom in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Viacom by 227.6% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Viacom by 188.4% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in Viacom in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. bought a new stake in Viacom in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. 73.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viacom Company Profile

Viacom Inc operates media brands that create entertainment content worldwide. It operates through two segments, Media Networks and Filmed Entertainment. The Media Networks segment offers entertainment content, services, and related branded products for consumers through approximately 314 locally programmed and operated television channels, including Nickelodeon, MTV, BET, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Nick Jr., VH1, TV Land, CMT, Logo, Channel 5, Milkshake!, Telefe, Colors, Paramount Channel, TeenNick, Nicktoons, Nick Music, MTV2, MTV Classic, MTV Live, BET Her, BET Gospel, and BET Hip Hop, as well as through online, mobile, and apps.

