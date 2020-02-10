Viavi Solutions Inc to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV) – Equities researchers at B. Riley lowered their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Viavi Solutions in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 5th. B. Riley analyst D. Kang now expects that the communications equipment provider will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.11. B. Riley also issued estimates for Viavi Solutions’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 17.57%. The firm had revenue of $313.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.89.

Shares of VIAV opened at $14.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Viavi Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $11.61 and a fifty-two week high of $16.35. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.89 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.75.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Viavi Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Viavi Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Viavi Solutions by 842.4% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,468 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Viavi Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Timothy Campos sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total transaction of $170,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 107,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,589,002. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ralph Rondinone sold 2,651 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total transaction of $39,102.25. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, civil government, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products segments.

