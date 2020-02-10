VIBE Trading Up 18.2% Over Last Week (VIBE)

VIBE (CURRENCY:VIBE) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 10th. Over the last seven days, VIBE has traded up 18.2% against the U.S. dollar. One VIBE token can currently be bought for about $0.0165 or 0.00000169 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC and Binance. VIBE has a market cap of $4.30 million and $366,247.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002763 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $350.84 or 0.03581402 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010209 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.86 or 0.00253805 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00034318 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00136407 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002794 BTC.

VIBE Token Profile

VIBE’s genesis date was July 25th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 tokens. VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VIBE’s official website is www.vibehub.io.

Buying and Selling VIBE

VIBE can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIBE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIBE using one of the exchanges listed above.

