Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 28,531 Shares of Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,479,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,531 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.56% of Packaging Corp Of America worth $141,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 94.8% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 383.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Packaging Corp Of America alerts:

In other Packaging Corp Of America news, Director Robert C. Lyons acquired 1,000 shares of Packaging Corp Of America stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $96.88 per share, for a total transaction of $96,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,808.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.92, for a total transaction of $214,548.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,986,149.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PKG traded up $0.44 on Monday, reaching $101.14. The company had a trading volume of 17,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,169. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 3.28. Packaging Corp Of America has a 1-year low of $87.85 and a 1-year high of $114.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $106.88 and its 200-day moving average is $106.43.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Packaging Corp Of America had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Packaging Corp Of America will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. Packaging Corp Of America’s payout ratio is presently 41.31%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PKG. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $108.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. KeyCorp reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Packaging Corp Of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.64.

Packaging Corp Of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Corp Of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Corp Of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.