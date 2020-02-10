Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 469,849 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 44.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,537,064 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 469,849 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Philip Morris International worth $127,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 24,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at $1,473,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 62,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 243,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,953 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

PM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cfra increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.17.

Shares of PM traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $87.90. The stock had a trading volume of 216,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,570,352. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.02. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.27 and a 1-year high of $92.74.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 84.30% and a net margin of 9.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Recommended Story: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.