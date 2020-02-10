Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 66,851 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 675,056 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 66,851 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Mcdonald’s worth $144,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new position in Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Mcdonald’s by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Mcdonald’s during the third quarter worth $30,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mcdonald’s during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in Mcdonald’s during the third quarter worth $35,000. 67.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCD stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Monday, hitting $212.12. 1,001,655 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,199,597. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1 year low of $173.41 and a 1 year high of $221.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $206.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.45. The stock has a market cap of $159.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.43.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 79.57%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. Mcdonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 63.78%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MCD. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $218.00 to $212.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.82.

In related news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $194.12 per share, with a total value of $194,120.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 88,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,179,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $546,770.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,258. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

