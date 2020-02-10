Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 81,213 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 527,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 81,213 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Mastercard worth $166,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. First Command Bank raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 96.3% in the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. 74.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Mastercard news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 7,492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $2,509,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 16,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,513,765. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Miebach sold 4,205 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total transaction of $1,240,895.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,011,683.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 390,534 shares of company stock worth $124,225,503. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $348.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $325.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $338.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $337.58.

MA traded up $0.95 on Monday, reaching $327.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,131,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,897,805. Mastercard Inc has a fifty-two week low of $212.00 and a fifty-two week high of $335.00. The stock has a market cap of $329.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $312.05 and its 200 day moving average is $286.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 150.46%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 9 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 3rd that allows the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.59%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

