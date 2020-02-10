Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,577,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,048 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.11% of PepsiCo worth $223,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,361,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,422,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,723 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,734,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,149,344,000 after acquiring an additional 890,014 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,537,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,480,000 after acquiring an additional 56,541 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,733,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,536,000 after acquiring an additional 115,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.0% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,678,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,520,000 after acquiring an additional 112,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley downgraded PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Sunday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.53.

NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $145.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,471,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,962,950. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.88 and a 1-year high of $145.72. The firm has a market cap of $202.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $139.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.