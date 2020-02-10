Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 1,028,326 Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 79.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,327,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,028,326 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 2.27% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $128,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WAL. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,312,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,830,000 after acquiring an additional 576,268 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 6.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,209,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,958,000 after buying an additional 334,241 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1,397.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 272,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,539,000 after purchasing an additional 253,938 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 30.9% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 829,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,236,000 after buying an additional 195,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP increased its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 843.0% in the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 208,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,590,000 after purchasing an additional 186,041 shares during the last quarter. 80.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens set a $55.00 target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Western Alliance Bancorporation has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.83.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Todd Marshall sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $1,378,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert Gary Sarver sold 33,105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $1,868,777.25. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 54,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,097,919.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 68,805 shares of company stock valued at $3,853,400. Insiders own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WAL traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $56.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,137. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $38.55 and a 1 year high of $58.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.10 and a 200-day moving average of $50.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $287.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.11 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 38.69% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 20.66%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

