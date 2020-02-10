Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 121,499 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,262,474 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 121,499 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Intel worth $272,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 1,636.1% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 6,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 726 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 872 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

INTC traded down $0.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $65.76. The company had a trading volume of 7,738,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,030,504. The company has a market capitalization of $282.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.86. Intel Co. has a one year low of $42.86 and a one year high of $69.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 24th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the chip maker to repurchase up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

In related news, VP Jennifer Balliet sold 6,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $165,700.25. Also, Director James J. Goetz acquired 86,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.24 per share, for a total transaction of $5,037,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,020,812.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 188,120 shares of company stock worth $11,086,765 and sold 82,146 shares worth $4,611,285. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on INTC. FIX lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Loop Capital cut shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.48.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

