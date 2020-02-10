Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 5,294,630 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 1,103.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,774,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,294,630 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 2.68% of Steel Dynamics worth $172,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STLD. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth about $795,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 27,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 13,771 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 130,791.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,782,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,944,000 after buying an additional 2,780,621 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 621,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,513,000 after buying an additional 111,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 365,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,885,000 after buying an additional 24,793 shares in the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STLD has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Longbow Research raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

STLD traded up $0.10 on Monday, reaching $29.12. The company had a trading volume of 29,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,113,927. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.02 and a fifty-two week high of $39.35. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.56 and its 200 day moving average is $31.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 4.22.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

