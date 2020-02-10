Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 62,191 Shares of Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,477,424 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,191 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 2.63% of Emcor Group worth $121,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emcor Group by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emcor Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Emcor Group by 179.4% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 623 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emcor Group by 1,138.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emcor Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EME traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $85.62. 5,342 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,180. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.35. Emcor Group Inc has a 12 month low of $63.97 and a 12 month high of $93.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Emcor Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.52%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on Emcor Group to $107.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Emcor Group in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Emcor Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Emcor Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.50.

In other Emcor Group news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $445,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 354,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,533,159.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems, as well as offers crane, rigging, and millwright; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

