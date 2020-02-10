Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 705,163 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 89,895 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Workday worth $130,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in Workday by 445.7% in the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 191 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Equitec Specialists LLC purchased a new position in Workday in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Workday by 121.7% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Workday by 88.5% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Workday in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

In other news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.29, for a total value of $48,387,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 6,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.15, for a total transaction of $1,239,897.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 802,275 shares of company stock worth $132,821,744 in the last three months. Insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Workday from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Workday from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Workday from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Workday from $210.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY traded up $2.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $194.23. The company had a trading volume of 40,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,512,472. The company has a fifty day moving average of $177.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.90 and a beta of 1.48. Workday Inc has a 12 month low of $151.06 and a 12 month high of $226.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The software maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $938.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.65 million. Workday had a negative net margin of 13.29% and a negative return on equity of 11.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Workday Inc will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

Further Reading: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.