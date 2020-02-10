Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 25.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,250,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 779,808 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.82% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $146,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $467,000. XML Financial LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $6,238,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealt LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $4,177,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 94,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,104,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $67.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,204. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.62 and its 200 day moving average is $61.87. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $54.14 and a 1-year high of $67.33.

