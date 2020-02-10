Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 84.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,768,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 809,972 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.30% of Progressive worth $142,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,763,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,338,197,000 after buying an additional 373,372 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Cim LLC lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 454.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 79,966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,177,000 after buying an additional 65,533 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 4,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PGR. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Progressive in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Progressive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Progressive from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Buckingham Research reduced their price objective on Progressive from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Progressive in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.00.

NYSE PGR traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $83.39. The stock had a trading volume of 57,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,081,867. Progressive Corp has a twelve month low of $67.21 and a twelve month high of $84.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.65 and its 200 day moving average is $74.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.67. Progressive had a return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 10.17%. The business had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Progressive Corp will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 7th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.95%.

In other Progressive news, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 3,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $251,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,826,425. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 22,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total value of $1,627,981.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 376,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,090,412.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,817 shares of company stock valued at $3,493,237 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.