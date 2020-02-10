Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $122.04 Million Holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 347,540 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,478 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Adobe worth $122,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,730,576 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,938,712,000 after acquiring an additional 887,115 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Adobe by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,810,109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,881,292,000 after buying an additional 91,217 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,079,637 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,127,000,000 after buying an additional 972,817 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Adobe by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,091,437 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $689,777,000 after buying an additional 74,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,844,737 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $509,609,000 after buying an additional 14,524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Adobe to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $339.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $313.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.28.

In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.54, for a total value of $901,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 45,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,682,985.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles M. Geschke sold 16,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.00, for a total transaction of $5,565,648.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,793 shares of company stock valued at $21,169,089. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $3.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $369.26. 1,253,949 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,174,028. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $342.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $302.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Adobe Inc has a 52-week low of $249.10 and a 52-week high of $374.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.09.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. Adobe had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 31.47%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

