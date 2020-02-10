Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $122.97 Million Stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 28.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 322,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 129,255 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.31% of Roper Technologies worth $122,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 444.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 181,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,689,000 after purchasing an additional 148,104 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,669,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 236,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,502,000 after buying an additional 62,492 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 166,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,289,000 after buying an additional 59,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 173,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,315,000 after buying an additional 55,660 shares during the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective (up from $375.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Stephens set a $386.00 price objective on Roper Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $368.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Roper Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $389.50.

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.36, for a total transaction of $175,680.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,060,167.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jason Conley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.46, for a total value of $881,150.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,778,792.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,500 shares of company stock worth $4,439,435 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ROP traded up $5.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $389.53. The company had a trading volume of 6,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,061. Roper Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $294.81 and a 12 month high of $393.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $40.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $369.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $356.47.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.05. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 32.94%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Roper Technologies Inc will post 13.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were given a $0.512 dividend. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 8th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.71%.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

